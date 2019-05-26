close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrate a year of togetherness

Nick wrote an emotional post on Instagram for Priyanka whom he married last December.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrate a year of togetherness

London: Star couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas on Sunday marked their first anniversary since they met and the actor-singer made sure it was special for his wife.

Nick wrote an emotional post on Instagram for Priyanka whom he married last December.

"One year ago, today, I went to go see 'Beauty and the Beast' at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. 

"You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honoured to be your husband. I love you," Nick wrote along with a romantic photograph from their recent Cannes Film Festival outing.

Nick also surprised his wife by arranging her meeting with ace singer Mariah Carey -- one of her favourites -- on the special day.

Priyanka called Nick "the best husband ever".

She wrote: "A Lambily member's dream came true... Even through he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary with my favourite Mariah Carey... Happy one year love!"

As excited as she was, Priyanka also shared a photograph with Carey.

"So lovely meeting you and thank you for the show," she wrote.

Nick and Priyanka had got engaged in July 2018 after two months of dating. They tied the knot in December with extravagant wedding celebrations that spanned three days in India.

 

 

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasnickyankaBollywood
Next
Story

Always wanted to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Sudhir Mishra

Must Watch

PT14M49S

Taal Thok Ke: Know about PM Narendra Modi's new slogan ''Nara''