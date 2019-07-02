close

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spend family time after Sophie-Joe's wedding

Priyanka, who seemed to be extremely elated with the wedding, took to her Instagram to share pictures, where she is seen having a gala time with her family.

File photo

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in France where they recently attended the second 'official' wedding ceremony of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. The entire Jonas family is together and are currently having family time. 

Priyanka, who seemed to be extremely elated with the wedding, took to her Instagram to share pictures, where she is seen having a gala time with her family. In one of the pictures, we can see Nick and Priyanka, her mom Madhu Chopra, Nick's parents Denise and Paul among others having dinner together.

In another, Nick and Priyanka are seen posing with a gal gang. 

Priyanka is looked stylish in a colour-coordinated with long over mustard coloured coat while Nick is seen in a brown jacket paired with a t-shirt and white jeans. The 'Quantico' actress wrote, "Family Time, Best."

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in 'The Sky Is Pink', which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres in October 2019. 

Priyanka ChopraNick JonasBollywoodnickyankaSophie TurnerJoe Jonas
