Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's unseen Haldi ceremony pics are full of love, life and laughter!

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra got hitched with international music sensation Nick Jonas at the majestic Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur. The dreamy wedding took place on December 2, 2018. She had two ceremonies—a white wedding followed by a traditional Hindu one.

The stunning bride and groom's wedding extravaganza continued for days and fans were more than happy to check out their pictures on social media. A very active fan club on Instagram recently shared a collection of pictures from Nickyanka's Haldi ceremony.

Check it out here:

Well, what more do we say after looking at these beautiful pictures which are so full of love, life and laughter? The vibrant hues and gorgeous smile of PeeCee is making us look at the photos again and again.

Nickyanka hosted a grand reception on December 4 in Delhi which was largely for VVIPs, relatives and the media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was amongst the first guests to arrive at the reception and blessed the couple.

Much like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Nickyanka too hosted two receptions—one in Delhi and another in Mumbai. Both the receptions were a gala affair with celebrities and several high profile dignitaries making their presence felt at the do.

Meanwhile, PeeCee is gearing up for the release of her Hollywood flick 'Isn't It Romantic?' which releases on February 14.

We wonder how many more such gems are hidden in the wedding picture album!