Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's wedding celebrations continue, in-laws host a perfect reception party—See pic

New Delhi: The high profile and buzz-making wedding of the year saw desi girl Priyanka Chopra and international music sensation Nick Jonas getting hitched. The stunning couple got married at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2, 2018.

The wedding festivities continued for days. But looks like the party is still on! The Jonas' hosted a cool reception party for the newlyweds where PeeCee's mother Dr Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth were also present. Looks like it took place in Belmont.

Check out the beautiful picture shared by PeeCee on Instagram.

The couple had two ceremonies—a white wedding followed by a traditional Hindu one.

Nickyanka hosted a grand reception on December 4 in Delhi which was largely for VVIPs, relatives and the media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was amongst the first guests to arrive at the reception and blessed the couple.

Much like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Nickyanka too hosted two receptions—one in Delhi and another in Mumbai. Both the receptions were a gala affair with celebrities and several high profile dignitaries making their presence felt at the do.

Meanwhile, PeeCee is gearing up for the release of her Hollywood flick 'Isn't It Romantic?' which releases on February 14.