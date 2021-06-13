हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra offers glimpse of weekend spent with her dogs!

Taking to Instagram Story, Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a picture, which features her soaking in the sun along with her dogs - Gino, Panda and Diana.

Priyanka Chopra offers glimpse of weekend spent with her dogs!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas spent her Sunday afternoon by chilling with her dogs in London. Taking to Instagram Story, Priyanka posted a picture, which features her soaking in the sun along with her dogs - Gino, Panda and Diana.

"Sundays are for puppy puddles," she captioned the post in which she is seen lying on the grass as the dogs surround her. Priyanka often treats her fans with the pictures of her dogs -- especially Diana. She also has created personal Instagram handles for all her dogs.

peecee

Priyanka is currently in London, United Kingdom to shoot for her upcoming show 'Citadel'.

The Amazon-backed project is being helmed by the Russo Brothers. 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden is also a part of it.

She will also be seen in Matrix 4. A few months ago, Priyanka had launched her memoir -- 'Unfinished'.

