Priyanka Chopra's heartfelt childhood memory with late dad Ashok Chopra will leave you in tears!

On her father death anniversary, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming memory with him.

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s heartfelt childhood memory with late dad Ashok Chopra will leave you in tears!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming memory with her late father Ashok Chopra, on his death anniversary (June 10). 

She shared a picture from her book 'Unfinished' of an excerpt she had penned down on her father. It read, "From my earliest years, my dad and I had an understanding: Whenever he was performing at the army club he would look me in the eye during the first song. The New Year's Eve I was five he forgot, so I started to leave in a huff. Dad jumped off the stage and pulled me up onto it with him, coaxing me into a duet—a nursery rhyme—and winning my forgiveness."

Chopra wrote in the caption, "It never gets easier… love you dad".

Check out her emotional post:

 

Ashok Chopra died on 10th June 2013 after losing his battle with cancer. He was at the terminal stage of the disease. He was a doctor and had retired from the army in 1997 as a lieutenant colonel.

Priyanka has often expressed that her father's death was a big blow and that she still has not come to terms with it.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the romantic film Text For You which stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili.

Priyanka will also make her digital debut in a web series with Citadel. It is produced by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame and will be released on Amazon Prime Videos. The actress is currently in London filming for the same.

