New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in limelight these days due to her professional as well as personal life. The actress has been featured in a music video titled 'Sucker' released by The Jonas Brothers. Priyanka's husband, Nick and his two brothers—Kevin and Joe—have collaborated after a long gap for a track and it has received immense love from the viewers. The video also features Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas and Joe's fiance, Sophie Turner.

After sharing the video, Pee Cee took to Instagram and shared some behind the scenes pictures in which she looks drop dead gorgeous!

Check them out here:

The caption of the pic is, Glam baths .. yes pls.. the #jonasbrothers Are back! #sucker Before and after. Best hubby ever. @nickjonas”

Priyanka got married to international singing sensation Nick Jonas in December 2018. The couple's wedding was a fairytale affair with two weddings—one Christain and one Hindu—taking place at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan palace. The couple seems to be madly in love with each other and often share adorable pics together, giving us major relationship goals.

Be it welcoming the new year with a kiss or posing as ' Mr and Mrs Jonas', we can never get enough of these two!