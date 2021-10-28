हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra pens a sweet birthday wish for her niece Valentina

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her niece Valentina on the latter's birthday.

Priyanka Chopra pens a sweet birthday wish for her niece Valentina
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas' latest Instagram Story is proof of the fact that even kids enjoy her company.

On Thursday, Priyanka took to the photo-sharing application and penned an adorable birthday wish for her niece Valentina.

"How are you 5 already? Happy birthday Miss Valentina. You are very loved," she wrote.

priyanka

Alongside the birthday note, Priyanka posted a picture of her giving a piggyback ride to the little one.

Valentina is Priyanka`s brother-in-law Kevin Jonas and sister-in-law Danielle Jonas' daughter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is busy working on the Russo Brothers' spy series 'Citadel', which also stars 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden.

