Priyanka Chopra performs dandiya with co-star Rohit Saraf in Ahmedabad-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is currently on a promotional spree. After promoting her upcoming film 'The Sky Is Pink' on reality TV shows, the actress is now promoting her film in Ahmedabad. A video of the actress breaking into dandiya with her co-star Rohit Saraf has surfaced on social media.

In the video, Priyanka is seen dressed in a salwar kameez while Rohit looked dapper in a black kurta pyjama paired with a Nehru blazer.

'The Sky is Pink' is making the right kind of noise even before its release and makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the film gets maximum footfall on day one.

Helmed by Shonali Bose, the film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The film's trailer was packed with intense emotions and fans are waiting for the release with bated breath.