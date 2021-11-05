हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra performs Lakshmi Puja in LA, fans hail her for keeping traditions alive!

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra recently shared pictures from the Lakshmi Puja she performed on Diwali on her Instagram handle.

Priyanka Chopra performs Lakshmi Puja in LA, fans hail her for keeping traditions alive!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Despite living away from India, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas never leaves a chance to keep her traditional values alive. Her recent Diwali Puja celebrations at her home in Los Angeles is proof of the fact.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka, on Diwali night, shared a string of images, in which she along with her husband Nick Jonas can be seen performing Lakshmi puja.

"With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali," she captioned the post.

 

For the occasion, the two chose to wear ethnic. While Priyanka wore a yellow saree, Nick was dressed up in an embroidered white kurta.

The glimpse of Priyanka and Nick`s Diwali puja was a feast for the eyes.

Many even praised Priyanka for celebrating Indian culture across the world."Beautiful pictures. Proud of you," a fan commented.

"Nick performing Lakshmi puja... beautiful. This makes me love Nick even more than I already do," another one wrote.

A day before Diwali, Priyanka also attended a celebration hosted by actor Mindy Kaling. Lilly Singh was also a part of this pre-Diwali bash.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is working on the Russo Brothers` show `Citadel`.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasPriyanka Chopra Diwali postDiwaliDiwali 2021
Next
Story

Ranbir Kapoor is lost in Alia Bhatt's eyes in couple's mushy Diwali pic, fans can't keep calm!

Must Watch

PT13M26S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Baba Kedarnath