हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh mourn the demise of American rapper DMX

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra and actor Ranveer Singh recently took to social media to pay respects to the late American rapper DMX who passed away on Friday (April 9), aged 50. According to reports, the Grammy-nominated rapper died due to a heart attack.

Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh mourn the demise of American rapper DMX
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas extended their heartfelt condolences on social media after the demise of popular rapper DMX. The rapper passed away on Friday at the age of 50.

Following the news of his untimely demise, the `Gully Boy` actor took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and posted a story in remembrance of DMX, with the song `Let me Fly` playing in the background from the late rapper`s 1998 album `It`s Dark and Hell is Hot`.

Priyanka also took to her Twitter handle and mourned the loss of the three-time Grammy-nominated rapper by writing, "He was one of my favourite artists growing up, and then to have had the opportunity to work with him was such a dream come true. Such a big loss for the music industry. #RIP DMX. Sending my thoughts and love to his family.

Here's the tweet:

"DMX, who rose to fame in the late 1990s, died at the age of 50 after being on life support for a week following a heart attack, his family said on Friday, reported Sputnik.

The rapper, born Earl Simmons, had been battling drug addiction and was hospitalised in New York last week with a heart attack following a reported overdose.

Upon admission, his condition was so critical that he was resuscitated and placed on life support. The American Music Award winner was a prominent figure in the hip-hop and pop music industry in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His first five albums had hit the top of the Billboard album chart.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopraRanveer SinghRapper DMXPriyanka Chopra moviesRanveer Singh movies
Next
Story

There cannot be competition between actors: Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi

Must Watch

PT18M28S

COVID-19: More than 1 lakh 45 thousand infected in last 24 hours