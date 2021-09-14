Priyanka Chopra reacts to critics saying her memoir Unfinished didn't reveal names, says 'I’m not Stardust’!

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra's recently released memoir Unfinished remained in news for various reasons. She opened up on her journey from Bollywood to Hollywood, giving insight into the struggles that she faced during her initial days.

While most loved it, there were few who had their reservations maintaining that the actress didn’t reveal the identities of people in her book, to which PeeCee has now responded that it’s no one else’s story but her story and so she can’t provide gossip to others.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, during the literature festival, PeeCee shunned few critics who said that she didn’t speak the truth in her book, “I was like, ‘oh so basically you wanted a gossip brag in my book. You wanted it to be a tell-all.’ I'm not Stardust.”

She also went on saying, “That's the thing, I'm really grateful that my book is a no. 1 bestseller around the world without it being salacious because I don't respond to that, I'm not that person. I believe in having grace. And a lot of media doesn't.”

For the unversed, after her impressive and long journey both in Bollywood and Hollywood, Priyanka found her true love when she met American musician Nick Jonas. The duo got married at a lavish wedding party that took place on December 2, 2018, in Jodhpur.

Since then, they've stuck with each other through thick and thin and it seems their love has only grown stronger.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the spy thriller series ‘Citadel’, rom-com ‘Text For You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. The global star will also feature in an Indian wedding comedy, which she co-produces with Mindy Kaling.