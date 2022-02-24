हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's gaffe, says 'google my name, don't refer as someone or wife'

After American comedian, Rosie O'Donnell issued an apology on Instagram to actress Priyanka Chopra for mistaking her identity when she first met her, the global icon has some advice on how to make a sincere apology. This is being seen as a response to Donnell's goof-up. 

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O&#039;Donnell, says &#039;google my name, don&#039;t refer as someone or wife&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

After American comedian, Rosie O'Donnell issued an apology on Instagram to actress Priyanka Chopra for mistaking her identity when she first met her, the global icon has some advice on how to make a sincere apology. This is being seen as a response to Donnell's goof-up. 

The comedian previously admitted that she had assumed Priyanka was a renowned author and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra's daughter. However, after learning about her mistake, Donnell posted an apology video referring to Priyanka as ‘the Chopra wife’ and ‘someone Chopra’.

In her response, Priyanka Chopra wrote in an Instagram Story, without taking O’Donnell’s name, “Hi everyone. Some thoughts. I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly. We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in. will be amazing. Also PS – As I’ve said before, not all Chopras are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith’s are related to the legendary Will Smith.”

Donnell shared a two-part apology for Priyanka. In the first video on Instagram, she said, "Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife ‘someone’ Chopra, which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra's daughter."

Talking about Priyanka's reaction when Rosie told her she knows her dad, she said, "She (Priyanka) was like, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?' I'm like ‘Deepak’. She was like ‘No. And Chopra is a common name’. I felt so embarrassed."

In the second video, Rosie clarified that she knows Priyanka's name after referring to her as 'someone' Chopra in her earlier video and apologised to PeeCee's fans.

Priyanka is late Dr Ashok Chopra and Madhu Chopra's daughter. She is married to international music sensation Nick Jonas. 

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in a surprise move, made an announcement about them welcoming a baby via surrogacy.

 

