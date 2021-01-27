Priyanka Chopra recalls being called 'dusky', regrets promoting skin-whitening creams

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra's memoir 'Unfinished' will be out in February this year and the buzz around it is palpable. Especially, when you know that PeeCee has penned important yet unknown facets of her professional and personal life.

While speaking to Marie Claire in their spring 2021 issue, Priyanka Chopra opened up on many things and recalled being called 'dusky' in the showbiz world. In her memoir, she has talked about regretting to have promoted skin-whitening cream brands in her career.

"Skin lightening was so normalized in South Asia; it’s such a large industry that everyone was doing it. In fact, doing it is still a check when you are a female actor, but it’s awful,” she told Marie Claire.

“And it was awful for me, for a little girl who used to put talcum-powder cream on my face because I believed that dark skin was not pretty," added she.

PeeCee added that she is hoping that at least today, people don't feel the need to fit into a set beauty standard. “I’m an anomaly, and everyone else is in their own way,” she said.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in 'The White Tiger' directed by Ramin Bahrani. The film stars Adarsh Gourav along with Rajkummar Rao. It is an adaptation Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name.

The film premiered on Netflix this month.