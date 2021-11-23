Priyanka Chopra roasts husband Nick Jonas over 10-year age gap, unsuccessful acting career

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas’ Jonas Brothers Family Roast dropped on Netflix on November 23rd and it is all things hilarious. The video features the three Jonas brothers - Nick, Joe and Kevin, and also their famous wives - Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, as to how she is, was extremely brutal as she took the stage to roast her husband and international singer Nick Jonas. PeeCee took a jibe at Nick's not-so-successful acting career and said that they are both constantly teaching each other something. She said while Nick taught her how to use TikTok, she taught him 'what a successful acting career looks like'.

The global icon also remarked about the 12-year age gap between them. She also mentioned that her marriage with Nick couldn’t have been a publicity stunt, as people claim as she didn't even know who he was. "Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain it to him. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like," Priyanka joked.

The roast left nick hiding his face in his hands as his brothers broke into laughter with the audience.

However, she dropped a major bomb on Nick when she said that they are the only couple who don't have a baby yet. "We are expecting… to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow," she joked.

Their father Kevin Jonas Sr, comedians Kenan Thompson, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall, Pete Davidson and Dr Phil were also guests in the show.

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra left her fans and followers in a state of shock after she dropped both her surnames - Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas' surname from her Instagram bio. Soonafter, rumours mounted that the actress was planning to file for separation from Nick Jonas, after three years of their marriage. However, as rumours of troubled marriage spread, the actress quashed the buzz by dropping a love-filled comment on her husband Nick's Instagram post, thus giving a breather to her fans.

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra also rubbished the rumours of her daughter's separation and refuted the reports.