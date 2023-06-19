In Priyanka Chopra’s Father's Day Post, Daughter Malti Steals The Show

Father’s Day was celebrated with utmost joy and fervour on Sunday, June 18, in India. From celebrities to our favourite sports personalities, everyone, including us, marked the day with heartwarming notes. Now, Priyanka Chopra has treated her fans to the amazing post shared by her on the occasion. The actress, who is known for keeping her Instagarm family updated by sharing glimpses of her daily schedule, didn’t disappoint us this time too. She has picked a set of never-seen-before pictures from her family album to mark the day. The opening frame features Nick reading to their darling daughter Malti. Next, we get to see a happy picture of Nick Jonas’ dad with Malti, of course.

The last one, in Priyanka Chopra’s Father’s Day album, is a priceless frame featuring her parents - Madhu and Ashok Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra’s Father’s Day Special Note

"He is your biggest champion…He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them," the caption read.

Priyanka Chopra’s Message For Nick Jonas

“I love you, Nick Jonas. Thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky. Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and every day. Happy Father’s Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you, papa.”

Nick Jonas’ Reaction

Nick Jones was quite quick to comment on the post with heart emojis.

Priyanka Chopra’s work lineup

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Heads of State in the UK, which also stars Idris Elba and John Cena. Priyanka will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.