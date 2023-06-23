Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas And Their Daughter Steal Hearts: Check Pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have consistently captivated their fans with adorable posts. Just like any other celebrity couple, they juggle their busy schedules while ensuring that they spend quality time with their daughter, Malti Marie. Priyanka, who actively engages with her social media audience, recently delighted her followers with a heartwarming photo featuring herself, Nick, and their daughter. The image beautifully captures the love and bond shared by this trio.

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post

In the recent Instagram Stories, we can catch a glimpse of this charming trio dressed in white attire. Priyanka looks stunning in a white salwar complemented by dangling earrings, while Nick wore a white shirt. As for their little one, Malti looks adorable in a white frock paired with cute white shoes.

“First Fascinator. Ready for Ascot MM?" Priyanka captioned the post.

This was not the first time that Priyanka has shown love for her family on a social media platform. Earlier, she had shared a pic of Nick Jonas and their daughter on the occasion of Father’s Day.

She also shared a reel honouring her mother on the occasion of her 70th birthday.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 in both Hindu and Christian customs in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra’s Work Front

Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in the second season of Citadel. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Heads of State, along with John Cena and Idris Elba.