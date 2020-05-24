Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Expectation vs Reality’ post cracks up the internet and us too

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra’s latest post depicting ‘Expectation vs Reality’ has cracked up the internet and how. In the ROFL post, she shared two pictures of herself to reveal what she expects, but what is the outcome in reality. The first picture features her is an uber-glam avatar in a pink monokini and the other in a crochet skirt and blouse with her face covered with a cloth. “Expectation vs. Reality,” Priyanka captioned her post.

Take a look:

Among the first ones to react to the post was actress Mindy Kaling, who commented with laughing face emojis. Her fans too dropped hilarious comments on it.

Priyanka, we feel you.

Priyanka has been self-isolating with husband Nick Jonas in their Los Angeles home for over two months now. She is accompanied by her cousin sister and her daughter too, who makes appearances on the actress’ profile very often.

Meanwhile, the 37-year old actress has been constantly spreading awareness on coronavirus through her posts. She is also reminiscing the good old days spent before the world was fighting the deadly disease.

Priyanka and Nick have together contributed to a handful of organisations working in coronavirus relief activities. The couple also participated in I for India concert to raise funds for the COVID-19 frontline workers.