Priyanka Chopra’s new tattoo is all about love for her furry friends - Diana, Gino, and Panda!

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in London for the shooting of her upcoming Amazon Prime series 'Citadel' has finally got a new tattoo.

PeeCee, who is an ardent dog lover, never misses any opportunity to show her love for her furry friends and so in order to make them feel extra special, she got three paws inked just above her right ankle - Diana, Gino, and Panda.

Sharing a small video in her Instagram story, she wrote, “Summer nails, Summer tattoo” along with a heart emoji.

In the picture, we can see her freshly done toenails along with three cute little paws.

Earlier, Priyanka got another tattoo in the year 2012. She got 'Daddy's lil girl' inked on her right wrist. It was in honour of her late father Dr Ashok Chopra, who was very dear to the actress and she got it done just a year before he died after battling cancer.

The tattoo became quite popular among her fans as she talked about it wherever she goes. She has even talked about it in her memoir, ‘Unfinished’ and also shared that she got it done in Ibiza, Spain.

Currently, all her three pets are in London as the actress can be often seen sharing some cute pics of them on her Instagram handle.

For the unversed, Diana, Gino, and Panda also have their personal Instagram handles, which are handled completely by the gorgeous actress.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently in London, to shoot for her upcoming show 'Citadel'. The Amazon-backed project is being helmed by the Russo Brothers. 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden is also a part of it. She will also be seen in Matrix 4.