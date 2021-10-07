Priyanka Chopra says hubby Nick Jonas always insists on performing puja before new beginnings!

New Delhi: Global sensation and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed that she and her musician husband Nick Jonas always perform a puja before a new beginning in the couple's life. In fact, Nick urges the 'Quantico' star to do so, she said in a podcast.

Priyanka expressed that she believes in carrying out puja or prayer ceremonies and even though Nick belongs to a different faith, both of them have great belief in God.

On Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, Priyanka revealed, "Spiritually, Nick and I align when it comes to our feelings and our relationship with our faith. Of course, we have been raised with different faiths. I am a believer that eventually, religion is a map to get to the same destination, which is God. So, whatever your faith has been when you were raised, we are all going in the same direction to a higher power. We both align on that."

She further said, "I do a lot of pujas in the house which are prayer ceremonies. Nick usually asks me to do them whenever we are starting something big because that is how I have always started something auspicious in my life, with a prayer of thanks. I have had that upbringing and he has had that upbringing and we have sort of created that within our family as well."

Earlier, Priyanka made headlines when she shared a stunning picture of herself in a yellow monokini. As he always does, her hubby Nick Jonas showered her with compliments for the photo.

On the work front, her upcoming projects include the rom-com Text For You and the spy-thriller series Citadel. She also makes a special appearance on Matrix 4: Resurrections. The actress will also be part of Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Recently, Priyanka and Nick have joined the producing team of Douglas Lyons' Broadway comedy Chicken and Biscuits that is currently in previews at Circle in the Square Theatre.