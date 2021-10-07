Priyanka Chopra sultry pics in monokini make husband Nick Jonas say ‘damn girl’

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra’s latest photos in a yellow monokini and a red bikini have sent the internet on a meltdown and have especially made her singer husband Nick Jonas, who is in Los Angeles right now miss his hot wife, who is in Valencia, Spain.

Priyanka has been extensively travelling due to work commitments. The actress who has been stationed in the UK since last year is now in Valencia shooting for her upcoming spy-thriller Citadel.

The busy actress was however able to steal an off day and make the most of it by chilling in a yacht and swimming and water-skiing in the Balearic Sea. Her mother Madhu Chopra, and her colleagues and her dog Diana accompanied her during her downtime.

Sharing her super hot photos on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “A perfect day off”. To which Nick Jonas commented, “Damn girl”.

In the series of photos shared by the ‘Quantico’ actress, she can be seen posing in her sexy swimsuits, holding her mother’s hand, kissing her dog Diana, swimming in the sea, water skiing and posing for a group photo.

Priyanka’s upcoming projects include the rom-com Text For You and the spy-thriller series Citadel. She also makes a special appearance on Matrix 4: Resurrections. The actress will also be part of Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Recently, Priyanka and Nick have joined the producing team of Douglas Lyons' Broadway comedy Chicken and Biscuits that is currently in previews at Circle in the Square Theatre.