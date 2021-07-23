हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra sells two apartments located in Mumbai for THIS whopping amount!

According to reports, global sensation Priyanka Chopra had sold two apartments in Mumbai for a whopping sum of Rs 7 crore in March this year.

Priyanka Chopra sells two apartments located in Mumbai for THIS whopping amount!
File photo

New Delhi: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood with a whopping net worth of $50 million approximately. The actress has many properties in Mumbai, Goa, and New York and has recently made some changes in her real estate portfolio. 

According to documents on Zapkey.com, the 'Barfi!' actress has rented out her office property in Vastu Precinct, Oshiwara in Andheri West, Mumbai for Rs 2.11 lakh a month in June. Earlier in March, the actress had sold two residential properties in Raj Classic, Versova, Andheri West for a whopping Rs 7 crore as per a Money Control report.

“A unit located on the 7th floor of size 888 sq ft was sold for Rs. 3 crores. Stamp duty of Rs. 9 lakh was paid on it, according to the registration documents. Another unit on the same floor of size 1219 sq ft was sold for Rs. 4 crores. Stamp duty of Rs. 12 lakh was paid on it”, the report mentions.

Earlier, in July, Priyanka Chopra was listed at the 27th spot on the Hopper Instagram Richlist 2021. She was the only other Indian to make it to the top 30 along with cricketer Virat Kohli. 

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the spy thriller series ‘Citadel’, rom-com ‘Text For You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. The global star will also feature in an Indian wedding comedy, which she co-produces with Mindy Kaling.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra propertiesPriyanka Chopra net worthpriyanka chopra newsPriyanka Chopra houses
Next
Story

Mumbai Crime branch raids Shilpa Shetty's Juhu bungalow, Raj Kundra approaches Bombay HC

Must Watch

PT3M13S

Goa: CM Pramod Sawant visits in flood affected areas, took stock of the condition of flood victims