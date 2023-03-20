Priyanka Chopra Shares A Kiss With Sister-In-Law Sophie Turner At Jonas Brother Concert, Watch

NEW DELHI: Global icon Priyank Chopra, who recently attended Jonas Brothers- Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas' concert at the Marquis theatre, was spotted sharing a kiss with her sister-in-law and Game Of Thrones fame Sophie Turner. The two actresses are seen sharing an adorable kiss.

Priyanka is married to American singer Nick Jonas whereas Sophie is married to Joe Jonas. In the video shared by a fan page, Priyanka appeared to be having a blast at the concert. She was dressed in a white ensemble with a plunging neckline and appeared to be singing and dancing the songs being played. In another videos, we also spotted Sophie Turner standing near Priyanka, enjoying herself to the fullest.

Post the concert, Priyanka and Nick were seen leaving the venue together. They greeted the fans who waited and cheered for them outside.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series 'Citadel', produced by the Russo Brothers. Co-starring Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci, in the spy thriller, Priyanka plays the role of 'Citadel' agent Nadia Sinh. The web series will premiere on April 28, 2023, on Amazon Prime Videos.

The Indian spin-off will star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the lead. The web series will also include spin-offs in the Italian Alps, Spain and Mexico.

Priyanka also has the movie 'Love Again', co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The movie is a remake of the 2016 German film 'SMS fur Dich', based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. The romantic-comedy drama is scheduled to release on May 12, 2023.

She also has Jim Strouse's directorial It's All Coming Back To Me. The film also stars Russell Tovey, Lydia West and Sam Heughan in lead roles. Priyanka also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her pipeline.

She was last seen in 'The Matrix' Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.