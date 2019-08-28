close

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shares a photoshopped image with Nick Jonas at 2019 VMA, says 'I am always with you'

The picture flooded the internet and soon became a meme with netizens coming up with hilarious reactions to it.

New Delhi: The gorgeous and lovey-dovey couple of desi girl Priyanka Chopra and international music sensation Nick Jonas has set some major relationship goals for fans.

Recently, the 25-year-old Nick attended the MTV Video Music Awards 2019 and a picture has been doing the rounds on the internet where he can seen standing alone while brother Joe and Kevin get a hug and kiss from their respective partners Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

The picture flooded the internet and soon became a meme with netizens coming up with hilarious reactions to it.

Now, to beat it all, the lady shared a photoshopped image and came up with a brilliant response. PeeCee posted the edited version of the image where she can be seen hugging her partner Nick.

Her caption reads: “I’m always with you @nickjonas Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I’m so proud of all of you! #sucker.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’m always with you @nickjonas Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I’m so proud of all of you! #sucker

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

What a comeback to all the trolls, we say!

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018 at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur as per Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

 

 

 

