हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shares childhood photo with ‘nani’, says feels 'lucky' to have 'strong maternal figures' in life

"Nani helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and a medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing," writes Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra shares childhood photo with ‘nani’, says feels &#039;lucky&#039; to have &#039;strong maternal figures&#039; in life

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback photo from her childhood, celebrating her ‘nani’s’ (maternal grandmother) birthday. In the photo, six years old Priyanka can be seen sitting with her nani, mother Madhu Chopra and cousin Priyam Mathur. In another photo shared by the actress, she is seen feeding her nani a piece of cake. The ‘Quantico’ star in her long post said she is grateful to have had ‘so many strong maternal figures’ in her life.

Check out the photo:
 

"All of 6, celebrating my Nani's (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and a medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing. I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life. I'm so grateful for you all. Miss you always Nani. Also Priyam Mathur looking most adorable as always," wrote Priyanka.

The ‘desi girl’ signed off by poking some humour at herself and writing, “PS - why do I look so diabolical in the first picture? Your thoughts?" Well, we think she looks adorable. She added the hashtags #mondaymusings, #memories, #motherfigures, #nostalgia and #just to her post”.

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas also welcomed a baby via surrogacy. The couple posted the news on social media that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much". However, the two have refrained from revealing the gender, photo and name of their child.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her romcom film `Text For You`. She also recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series `Citadel`, a much-anticipated TV series that comes from the Russo Brothers, the directors of MCU movies like `Avengers: End Game`. The actress is also all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar directorial ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ that also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasPriyanka Chopra JonasText For YoucitadelJee Ley Zaraa
Next
Story

Kim Kardashian teases her mushy 'late nite snack' date with boyfriend Pete Davidson

Must Watch

PT1M5S

'The new PM should end terrorism,' Rajnath Singh's advice to Pakistan