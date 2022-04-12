Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback photo from her childhood, celebrating her ‘nani’s’ (maternal grandmother) birthday. In the photo, six years old Priyanka can be seen sitting with her nani, mother Madhu Chopra and cousin Priyam Mathur. In another photo shared by the actress, she is seen feeding her nani a piece of cake. The ‘Quantico’ star in her long post said she is grateful to have had ‘so many strong maternal figures’ in her life.

Check out the photo:



"All of 6, celebrating my Nani's (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and a medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing. I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life. I'm so grateful for you all. Miss you always Nani. Also Priyam Mathur looking most adorable as always," wrote Priyanka.

The ‘desi girl’ signed off by poking some humour at herself and writing, “PS - why do I look so diabolical in the first picture? Your thoughts?" Well, we think she looks adorable. She added the hashtags #mondaymusings, #memories, #motherfigures, #nostalgia and #just to her post”.

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas also welcomed a baby via surrogacy. The couple posted the news on social media that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much". However, the two have refrained from revealing the gender, photo and name of their child.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her romcom film `Text For You`. She also recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series `Citadel`, a much-anticipated TV series that comes from the Russo Brothers, the directors of MCU movies like `Avengers: End Game`. The actress is also all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar directorial ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ that also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.