Priyanka Chopra shares the 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' version of Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' and it is hilarious—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra knows how to handle trolls like a boss! The actress recently collaborated with her husband Nick Jonas for a music video titled 'Sucker'. While the video has been much-loved by all, some netizens also trolled it by calling it a westernized version of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

On Saturday, Pee Cee took to Twitter to share the 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' version of the 'Sucker' song and her caption is absolutely spot on!

Sharing the video, Pee Cee wrote, “We go together…better than birds of a feather! So cool to see the connections people are making with the #Sucker video. In so many ways... east meets west. (1/2)”

Check out Pee Cee's tweets here:

Talking about the song 'Sucker', this marks the Jonas Brothers' reunion after going their separate ways in the year 2013.

The song features the three brothers' lady loves Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner.

As soon as the song released, it topped charts and received much love and appreciation from fans.

This is the first time we saw 'Nickyanka' working together and it was indeed a pure delight!