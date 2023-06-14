Priyanka Chopra’s Liverpool Vacay: Where Family, Love And ‘Magic’ Collide

Despite their busy schedules, power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are known for prioritising quality time with their loved ones. Whether it's their daughter, extended family, or close friends, the couple always makes room for them, as evidenced by their active presence on social media. Recently, they embarked on a short family getaway to Liverpool, England. Priyanka Chopra shared several pictures of the Liverpool trip on Instagram, showing all of them having a relaxing and enjoyable day.

In the pictures, Priyanka is accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas along with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra, mother-in-law Denise Jonas, father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas, and her best friend Tamanna Dutt.

They strike poses together, capturing the essence of their close-knit bond. A particularly heart-warming moment shows their daughter gleefully sitting inside a train, clearly relishing the experience. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, "Magic #family," summing the joy and love that filled their vacation.

Take a look:

While the picture shows the lovely couple posing for a cute selfie, the following one shows Priyanka along with her friend as they go on a boat ride. The other photos share cute glimpses of their daughter Malti Marie enjoying the view from a train while standing at the door with her mother and sitting at the window.

A picture also shows the actress' mom and mom-in-law posing all happy and cheerful.

As soon as Priyanka shared the pictures, fans were too elated as many took to the comment section and showered love for the family. Nick Jonas also reacted to the post and dropped a heart emoji in the comments.

"She likes her Bulgari bag," a fan wrote while referring to Malti Marie, while another one said, "Smiling ear to ear."

"Maalti is such a good name. Classic name, reminds of good old times," a third one commented.

Priyanka Chopra’s projects

Priyanka had two back-to-back releases with Citadel and Love Again. She is presently working with Idris Elba for Heads of State. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa line up.