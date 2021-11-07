Priyanka Chopra shells out retro vibes as she dresses up for Lilly Singh's Diwali bash

New Delhi: Despite living away from India, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas never leaves a chance to keep her traditional values alive.

After throwing a lavish party at her first home in LA, seems like Priyanka is in no mood to stop and was once again seen enjoying Diwali festivities at her friend Lilly Singh's party.

Clad in a Sabyasachi kurta along with pants, she completed her look with a dupatta and sunglasses. For the occasion, she opted for Zeenat Aman's retro look for the song Dum Maro Dum from the movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna which was released in 1971.

She took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “What makes Lilly SINGH the perfect host and dost? She’s a fellow PUNJABI

What an epic end to this year’s Diwali celebrations!

Thank you @lilly for such an amazing evening!

Makeup: @missjobaker

Hair: @bridgetbragerhair

Outfit: @sabyasachiofficial

Styling: @stylebyami..”

Not only that, but Lily also shared some amazing pictures from her Diwali bash.

She wrote, “Last night was a movie. Love & Light with the Desi squad. Honoured to be surrounded by such incredible people. And then get lit with them. And then wild out with them. And then have senti talks with them. And then watch them WIN. I’m going to have to make this an annual thing..”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is busy shooting for her thriller web show 'Citadel', which is being created by Russo Brothers.