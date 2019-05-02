Priyanka Chopra shines like a diamond in stunning gown, hubby Nick Jonas shares boomerang video

New Delhi: After spending quality time in Mumbai with her fam jam and friends, global icon Priyanka Chopra headed back to NYC to be with her bae—Nick Jonas. The Jonas brother performed at the Billboard Music Awards 2019 in Las Vegas last night and PeeCee like a doting wifey was by Nick's side.

Priyanka looked like a shining diamond in a Zuhair Murad shimmering body-hugging ivory-silver gown with a front slit. She wore stunning Tiffany diamond jewellery. Check out her pictures:

Also, Nick shared a fun boomerang video.

This was for the first time that Nick and Priyanka attended Billboard Music Awards together. The Jonas Brothers performed to their latest chartbuster track 'Sucker'.

Nick also shared a picture of the brothers slaying it at the Billboard stage.

Priyanka meanwhile was in India for a few days to catch up with her family and also reportedly for her brother Siddharth's marriage with fiancé, Ishita Kumar but the wedding got postponed due to an emergency surgery which the latter had to undergo.