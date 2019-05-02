close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shines like a diamond in stunning gown, hubby Nick Jonas shares boomerang video

Priyanka meanwhile was in India for a few days to catch up with her family.

Priyanka Chopra shines like a diamond in stunning gown, hubby Nick Jonas shares boomerang video
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After spending quality time in Mumbai with her fam jam and friends, global icon Priyanka Chopra headed back to NYC to be with her bae—Nick Jonas. The Jonas brother performed at the Billboard Music Awards 2019 in Las Vegas last night and PeeCee like a doting wifey was by Nick's side.

Priyanka looked like a shining diamond in a Zuhair Murad shimmering body-hugging ivory-silver gown with a front slit. She wore stunning Tiffany diamond jewellery. Check out her pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Always a Sucker for some @tiffanyandco  @bbmas #tiffanyt #tiffanypartner

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also, Nick shared a fun boomerang video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Jonai in Vegas. 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

This was for the first time that Nick and Priyanka attended Billboard Music Awards together. The Jonas Brothers performed to their latest chartbuster track 'Sucker'.

Nick also shared a picture of the brothers slaying it at the Billboard stage.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

AHHH that was amazing! #BBMAs

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Priyanka meanwhile was in India for a few days to catch up with her family and also reportedly for her brother Siddharth's marriage with fiancé, Ishita Kumar but the wedding got postponed due to an emergency surgery which the latter had to undergo.

 

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasBillboard Music Awards 2019Billboard Music AwardsSuckerTiffany
Next
Story

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes turns up the heat in latest Insta pic

Must Watch

PT2M21S

PM Modi chants 'Jai Shri Ram' in Ayodhya rally