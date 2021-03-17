हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra shuts Aussie journo who asked why she announced Oscar nominations!

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger has bagged the Oscar nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra and international music sensation hubby Nick Jonas virtually announced the Oscars 2021 nominations recently. Days after, an Australian journalist named Peter Ford questioned their credentials in making the big announcement. 

He tweeted: "No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees.”

Giving him a befitting reply, desi girl Priyanka Chopra sent out a list of her movie credentials with a tweet reading: Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration 
@mrpford

Fans hailed PeeCee for her quirky reply shutting the entertainment journo, who has over 18K followers on Twitter and his bio reads: The best & most widely heard entertainment reporter in Australia & NZ. Allegedly. Retweet doesn’t necessarily mean I agree-just that I think it’s interesting.

The nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards were announced on Monday (March 15) by actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer Nick Jonas for a total of 23 categories including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress. 

 

  

