Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra sits on Nick Jonas lap, poses with their three dogs for a mushy Christmas family photo

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Los Angeles to ring in festive season with hubby Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra sits on Nick Jonas lap, poses with their three dogs for a mushy Christmas family photo
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra is showered by love this festive season by her singer husband Nick Jonas. The latter shared a mushy photo on Instagram in which PeeCee is sitting on his lap as she gets a kiss on the cheek from him. Our desi girl is smiling ear to ear in the photo. She is also holding her dog Diana in her arms. The couple’s other two dogs Gino and Panda are also sitting close to the couple. There is a giant Christmas tree in the background and lots of gifts around it.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Nick wrote, “Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Keeping up with the Christmas theme, Priyanka is wearing green attire in the photo whereas Nick is dressed in a maroon shirt and pants.

Recently, Priyanka was in the headlines for being a part of the popular Matrix franchise. The actress is part of the recently released Keanu Reeves starrer ‘The Matrix Resurrections’.

Being the supportive husband that Nick is, he took to Instagram to praise Priyanka’s performance. "Congratulations to my amazing wife @priyankachopra and the entire cast of @thematrixmovie! What an incredible film," wrote the singer in the comment section on a post on Matrix.

 

He also shared a separate  post for Priyanka and wrote, "Proud of you @priyankachopra."

