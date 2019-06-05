close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra sizzles in a backless saree on magazine cover—See inside

Priyanka Chopra turned cover girl for InStyle magazine and looked alluring in a backless saree.

Priyanka Chopra sizzles in a backless saree on magazine cover—See inside

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra has often left us awestruck with her appearances. Be it her quirky look at the Met Gala 2019 or her sparkling appearance at Cannes, Pee Cee knows how to make an impression on the red carpet. 

The stunner recently turned cover girl for InStyle magazine and looked alluring in a backless saree.

She took to Instagram to share the cover of the magazine. Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Along with this, the actress wrote a long note in which she expressed her love for sarees.

Chopra wrote, “Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn’t go out of style when the seasons change. The ‘Saree’ is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I’m wearing one.

I’m so proud to be wearing a saree on @instylemagazine’s July cover! Thank you @laurabrown99 for being such an amazing creative partner, and for sharing some of India’s incredible fashion with the world. #IndianSummer #ProudDesi (Link to the story in bio)”

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra pics
Next
Story

Hrithik Roshan gives thumbs up to Deepika Padukone's 'sleep matters' post

Must Watch

PT9M53S

Stone-pelters mar Eid festivities in J&K, wave Pakistan, IS flags in Srinagar