Priyanka Chopra Slays In Backless White Gown With Plunging Neckline On The Streets Of New York- See Pics, Video

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is having a really busy schedule as she is constantly promoting her upcoming romantic comedy film ‘Love Again’ with Sam Heughan apart from attending several fashion events like the Met Gala. Recently, the actress was spotted on the streets of New York city in a stunning white outfit as she set out for the promotions of ‘Love Again’.

Priyanka was seen in a white halter-neck dress with a plunging neckline which she paired up with matching sunglasses and matching white heels. Priyanka also donned an off-white long coat with her gown in some of the photos.

The pictures and videos of Priyanka’s stunning look went viral on social media and her fans and admirers took to Instagram to share their love for her. “She is on looks angelic in white,” a user commented. “Looking Gorgeously beautiful,” added another user with heart-eyed emojis.

See the pics and video

Priyanka had gone for an interview with ABC’s ‘The View’ with ‘Love Again’ co-star Sam Heughan for which she donned this beautiful outfit. During the interview, Pee Cee revealed that she had a fall during the premiere event of the film, however, the paparazzi were kind enough to not click her.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Hails Paparazzi For Not Capturing Her Fall On The Red Carpet

‘Love Again’ is a romantic comedy which stars Priyanka and Sam Heughan in lead roles while Priyanka’s husband and singer Nick Jonas also makes a cameo appearance. For the film’s premiere, Priyanka wore a blush blue gown with a poufy skirt with a giant bow on her back. On the other hand, Nick opted for a grey suit, Sam donned an all-black suit.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently slaying in Prime Video’s spy-thriller ‘Citadel’ alongside Richard Madden. Talking about her Bollywood projects, she will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, Priyanka keeps sharing the glimpses of her outings with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.