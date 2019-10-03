close

Priyanka Chopra spotted with 'The Sky is Pink' co-star Rohan Saraf in Mumbai—Pics

Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with her 'The Sky is Pink' co-star Rohan Saraf. Dressed in a cutwork dress, the actress slayed the airport look! 

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky is Pink' in full swing. The film is Priyanka's comeback into Bollywood after a long gap and all her fans are quite excited for the same. 'The Sky is Pink' also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohan Saraf.

On Wednesday night, Pee Cee was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with Rohan Saraf. Dressed in a wine-coloured cutwork dress, Priyanka slayed the airport look. The actress completed her outfit with a pair of matching heels and minimalist makeup.

Check out her airport pics here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

'The Sky is Pink' has been directed by Shonali Bose and is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The film's trailer was packed with intense emotions, taking fans' excitement up a notch.

'The Sky is Pink' hits the silver screens on October 11, 2019.

Apart from this, Priyanka also has Netflix film 'The White Tiger' in her kitty co-starring Rajkummar Rao. 

