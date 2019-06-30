close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a pink sari at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding - Pics inside

Priyanka Chopra complemented her sari with a pair of stunning earrings and her mangalsutra. Her hair was tied up in a bun with flowers on one side.

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a pink sari at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas&#039; wedding - Pics inside
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@priyankachopra

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a pastel pink Sabyasachi sari at brother-in-law Joe Jonas' wedding to actress Sophie Turner in France on Saturday. Pictures of the Priyanka, looking extremely beautiful in the sari with flower motifs, are all over the social media. Her husband Nick Jonas looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Priyanka complemented her sari with a pair of stunning earrings and her mangalsutra. Her hair was tied up in a bun with flowers on one side.

Priyanka and Nick happily posed with the entire Jonas family and the groom right before they took part in the wedding ceremony. 

Take a look at the pictures shared by fan clubs from the wedding here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Priyanka and Nick 

A post shared by JonasBrothers (@jonaasbrothers) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The perfect family 

A post shared by JonasBrothers (@jonaasbrothers) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Jonas family is at the wedding venue 

A post shared by JonasBrothers (@jonaasbrothers) on

 

We also chanced upon a picture of Sophie and Joe together. The bride walked down the aisle in a white gown and matching veil while her groom complemented her in a black tux.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

OMG OMG

A post shared by JonasBrothers (@jonaasbrothers) on

Ahead of the big day, the couple's family and friends partied at the Chateau de Tourreauon, France, their wedding venue. Sophie and Joe wore matching red coloured outfits. Priyanka, on the other hand, wore a white gown.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

matching outfits 

A post shared by JonasBrothers (@jonaasbrothers) on

Sophie's best friend and 'Game of Thrones' co-star Maisie Williams also took part in the functions along with her boyfriend Reuben.

Sophie and Joe earlier married in an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas in May. Their France wedding is said to be a close-knit function with only family and friends in attendance. 

Congratulations, Sophie and Joe.  

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraSophie Turner Joe Jonas weddingPriyanka CHopra Nick Jonas
Next
Story

We were told it was over for us at 40: Naomi Watts

Must Watch

PT3M29S

After 4-Month Break, PM Modi Back With First Mann Ki Baat of 2nd Term