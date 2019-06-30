Priyanka Chopra stuns in a pink sari at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding - Pics inside

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a pastel pink Sabyasachi sari at brother-in-law Joe Jonas' wedding to actress Sophie Turner in France on Saturday. Pictures of the Priyanka, looking extremely beautiful in the sari with flower motifs, are all over the social media. Her husband Nick Jonas looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Priyanka complemented her sari with a pair of stunning earrings and her mangalsutra. Her hair was tied up in a bun with flowers on one side.

Priyanka and Nick happily posed with the entire Jonas family and the groom right before they took part in the wedding ceremony.

Take a look at the pictures shared by fan clubs from the wedding here.

We also chanced upon a picture of Sophie and Joe together. The bride walked down the aisle in a white gown and matching veil while her groom complemented her in a black tux.

Ahead of the big day, the couple's family and friends partied at the Chateau de Tourreauon, France, their wedding venue. Sophie and Joe wore matching red coloured outfits. Priyanka, on the other hand, wore a white gown.

Sophie's best friend and 'Game of Thrones' co-star Maisie Williams also took part in the functions along with her boyfriend Reuben.

Sophie and Joe earlier married in an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas in May. Their France wedding is said to be a close-knit function with only family and friends in attendance.

Congratulations, Sophie and Joe.