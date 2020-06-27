Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Tiger Shroff and others condemn custodial deaths of P Jayaraj and J Fennix

New Delhi: Days after George Floyd's death shook the world and brought police brutality to the fore, a similar incident of the custodial deaths of P Jayaraj and J Fennix has jolted the nation. Social media is abuzz with tweets and messages condemning the act.

Several celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Tiger Shroff, Neha Dhupia and others condemned the act and shared their views on social media. Check it out:

This might just be one case out of many but it takes only one case to begin the snowball effect. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix

It could’ve been anyone we know. Details are scary and gut wrenching. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 26, 2020

Beaten to death by the police in the times of a #pandemic .Is just the suspension of these policemen enough? Is nt there crime more heinous than those who were trying to make a livelihood? We are outraged by the extent of brutality... #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix #EveryLifeMatters — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 27, 2020

For the unversed, on June 19, 2020, P Jayaraj and J Fennix were booked for not closing their mobile shop on time, thus violating lockdown norms in Chennai. They were remanded in judicial custody and lodged in the Kovilpatti jail on June 21.

A day later on June 22, P Jayaraj died while his son Fennix breathed his last hours later on June 23 morning in judicial custody. The families alleged that the duo was severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by police personnel earlier.

The kin demanded that a murder case be registered against the two sub-inspectors, alleging they were responsible for the death of the two men. They said they had lost both the male members of their family.

The incident triggered a furore in the state, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors.

Meanwhile, AIADMK and DMK have announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh aid each to kin of P Jayaraj, J Fennix.