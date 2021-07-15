Priyanka Chopra takes over London streets in glam outfit, flaunts stylish Fendi bag! - See pics

New Delhi: On Thursday (July 15), global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared stunning clicks of her in a chic outfit, flaunting her Fendi bag from their newest collection on Instagram. Unsurprisingly, fans are going crazy over her boss-woman outfit. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing baby pink turtle neck crop top, and metallic pink shorts. She captioned the picture, saying, "This bag tho…@fendi #FendiFirst. Congrats @mrkimjones @Silviaventurinifendi on your upcoming #FendiFW21 collection. It’s stunning."

Check out her marvellous look:

Fans commented on the post, showering her with love. One fan even drew similarities between her outfit and that of an attorney.

Stationed in London now, she seems to be enjoying her time there. Last week, the stunning actress had taken to her Instagram to share pictures of her all-white boss lady ensemble and glimpses of her exploring the beautiful city with her friends.

The global star will be seen in spy thriller series ‘Citadel’, rom-com ‘Text For You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. Priyanka will also feature in an Indian wedding comedy, which she co-produces with Mindy Kaling.