New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is busy embracing motherhood these days. The actress often drops pictures of her daughter Malti Marie on social media. Recently, the actress shared two photos with her and captioned it, “Love like no other.” In the first picture, we can see that Priyanka and daughter Malti are twinning in white while in the next picture, we can see that the munchkin’s feet are touching Priyanka’s face. However, the baby girl’s face is not visible in the photos.

As soon as the actress shared the photo, cousin Parineeti Chopra and actress Dia Mirza quicky dropped their comments on the picture. “True,” Dia Mirza wrote on the post. “I miss herrrrrrr,” commented Parineeti Chopra. Actresses Sonali Bendre and Preity Zinta also posted red heart emojis on the post.

Fans could not keep calm as soon as she posted the picture and started showering their love in the comments section. “I've heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!,” commented one user. “You are just an icon of beauty,” added another fan with red rose emojis.

Malti Marie’s name has been taken from the names of Priyanka’s mother Madhu Malti Chopra and Nick's mother Denise Marie Jonas. The couple welcomed their daughter in January this year via surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next appear in the spy thriller series ‘Citadel’ with Richard Madden, and romantic comedy ‘It's All Coming Back To Me’ with Sam Heughan. In Bollywood, she also has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in her kitty, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.