Priyanka Chopra-Vaani Kapoor groove to Ghungroo in this video- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Mumbai for the shoot of her first Netflix film The White Tiger, had a ball recently at publicist Rohini Iyer's bash. PeeCee was seen grooving to popular Hrithik Roshan song Ghungroo toot gaye with actress Vaani Kapoor. The video is breaking the internet.

Vaani took her Instagram stories to share the video, Sonali Bendre is also seen in the video. Vaani captioned the video, "Ain’t nobody like you PC."

The song is from Vaani Kapoor-Hrithik Roshan starrer War. The film also starred Tiger Shroff in the lead role.

In the video, Priyanka was seen in yellow top and pants while Vaani looked beautiful in a peach-coloured ftrss. Apart from them, the bash was attended by Ekta Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Barucha, and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap.

On the work front, Priyanka's last release The Sky Is Pink got rave reviews from the critics but couldn't earn big numbers at the Box Office. The film, helmed by Shonali Bose and starred Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles.