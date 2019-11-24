हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra-Vaani Kapoor groove to Ghungroo in this video- Watch

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Mumbai for the shoot of her first Netflix film The White Tiger, had a ball recently at publicist Rohini Iyer's bash. PeeCee was seen grooving to popular Hrithik Roshan song Ghungroo toot gaye with actress Vaani Kapoor. The video is breaking the internet.

Priyanka Chopra-Vaani Kapoor groove to Ghungroo in this video- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Mumbai for the shoot of her first Netflix film The White Tiger, had a ball recently at publicist Rohini Iyer's bash. PeeCee was seen grooving to popular Hrithik Roshan song Ghungroo toot gaye with actress Vaani Kapoor. The video is breaking the internet.

Vaani took her Instagram stories to share the video, Sonali Bendre is also seen in the video. Vaani captioned the video, "Ain’t nobody like you PC."

The song is from Vaani Kapoor-Hrithik Roshan starrer War. The film also starred Tiger Shroff in the lead role.

In the video, Priyanka was seen in yellow top and pants while Vaani looked beautiful in a peach-coloured ftrss. Apart from them, the bash was attended by Ekta Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Barucha, and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap.

On the work front, Priyanka's last release The Sky Is Pink got rave reviews from the critics but couldn't earn big numbers at the Box Office. The film, helmed by Shonali Bose and starred Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles.

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraVaani KapoorPeeCeerohini iyer
Next
Story

Radhika Apte feels 'honoured' receiving nomination medal for 2019 International Emmy Awards

Must Watch

PT1M44S

SC Maha govt, hearing to continue tomorrow; Know about top 10 updates