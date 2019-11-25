Priyanka Chopra-Vaani Kapoor match steps on 'Ghungroo' song and we are missing Hrithik Roshan in this jam—Watch

New Delhi: The global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and leggy lass Vaani Kapoor recentlty matched steps and grooved to the chartbuster track from latter's blockbuster film 'War'. The fab ladies danced to 'Ghungroo' song and we missed Hrithik Roshan though.

A video has gone viral where PeeCee and Vaani can be seen dancing together on 'Ghungroo' track at Rohini Iyer's starry bash which saw the who's who of the tinseltown letting their hair down under one roof.

Watch the dance video which has been shared on the internet by several fan pages.

The do was attended by A-listers like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Ekta Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap, Nushrat Bharucha, Arpita Khan Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Bhumi Pednekar and Aditi Rao Hydari amongts others.

On the work front, Vaani's last release 'War' co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff has become the highest grosser of this year. Meanwhile, PeeCee was seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohan Saraf.

The film is helmed by 'Margarita With A Straw' fame director Shonali Bose. It received critical acclaim for powerful performances.