Priyanka Chopra's birthday wish for 'Jonas Sister' Sophie Turner is too cute to miss!

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with International singing sensation in December 2018 and their wedding was nothing less than a fairytale. Pee Cee and Nick's whirlwind romance had taken the internet by storm, back in 2017 when rumours about their dating each other first surfaced. Things escalated quickly for the couple and today Nick fondly calls Pee Cee as 'Future Mrs Jonas'.

Nick and Pee Cee have often expressed their fondness for family. Nick's brother, Joe Jonas and his fiance, Sophie Turner share a close bond with the newlyweds and are seen hanging out with them on various occasions. Priyanka and Sophie refer to each other as 'Jonas sisters' and even share pics with each other on social media.

Today is Sophie's birthday and on the occasion, Pee Cee posted a heartfelt wish for her sister.

Check it out here:

Priyanka captioned the pic as, “To one of the most beautiful, fun people I’ve known. Happy birthday @sophiet you are loved! I can’t wait to see you as a bride. You will be stunning! Have a brilliant year love.. #jsisters 4eva! @joejonas you r the most thoughtful! Last night was epic.”

Sophie and Joe will reportedly get married this year and Pee Cee's caption just confirms that the 'Game of Thrones' star is all set to walk the aisle.

Here's wishing a very happy birthday to the 'Lady of Winterfell'!