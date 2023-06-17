To Birthday Girl Madhu Chopra, From 'Forever Champion And Fan’ Priyanka

Actress Priyanka Chopra is known not just for her exceptional acting skills and charismatic personality but also for her strong connection with her family. Be it her husband, child, mother, or any extended family member, she understands the importance of maintaining a balance between her professional commitments and personal life. Today, her mother Madhu Chopra turned 70, and Priyanka took the opportunity to express her love and admiration through a heartfelt post accompanied by a video. Priyanka posted a reel showcasing cherished and heartfelt moments from her life alongside her mother. It captures a range of emotions, from the joyous occasion of her wedding to delightful moments spent with her daughter, Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra's Note

She wrote,” My dearest mama. The one who has infinite wisdom yet the unbridled joy of a child. The one who protects like a lioness yet is sensitive like a poet. The one who lives life king size everyday and infuses her infectious energy to everyone around. You are our matriarch and best friend.”

“Our family is so lucky to have you, your leadership and love. Have the happiest 70th mama. May all your dreams come true and may you always be surrounded by the ones who love you the most. I love you. Your forever champion and fan,” she further wrote.

Check:

Priyanka Chopra’s marriage

Priyanka Chopra married American singer and actor Nick Jonas in December 2018 in Jodhpur in both Hindi and Christian ceremonies.

On January 2022, the couple welcomed their first child and named her Malti Marie.

Priyanka’s professional commitments

Priyanka was recently seen in the Amazon web series Citadel with Richard Madden and was also been part of Love Again. She is currently shooting for Heads of State along with Idris Elba and professional wrestler John Cena.