Priyanka Chopra's Indian restaurant in NYC opens to public, see exclusive inside pictures

NEW DELHI: Global icon and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently announced opening her Indian restaurant 'Sona' in New York, took to social media and shared a series of pictures on its big opening day. Priyanka, who is currently in London, shared that she is 'devastated' on not being able to be in New York as her restaurant opens its door for the public.

Sharing inside photos of the restaurant and sneak-peek of delicacies, Priyanka revealed how her husband and singer Nick Jonas came up with the name 'Sona' for the restaurant.

Writing about the 'many menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions," Priyanka Chopra credited her team for all the efforts. "This has been a team effort all the way...From the many, many menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions to landing on the perfect name, all thanks to Nick Jonas - Yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means "gold," and he had heard that word in India, well...A lot, throughout our wedding!," she wrote.

In an elaborate post, she wrote further, "Today is opening day. What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can't wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC."

The actress also added that they are following all safety guidelines as she wrote, "We're opening following all NYC and NY State safety guidelines to ensure you have a night to remember. I'm devastated I'm not there to celebrate, but I'm definitely there in heart and spirit...And on FaceTime. We can't wait to serve you."

According to the official website of 'SONA', the restaurant will serve dinner every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Priyanka Chopra had earlier become a tech invester in dating apple Bumble to India. The actress also owns a production company along with her mother Madhu Chopra 'Purple Pebble Pictures', which has produced films like 'Ventilator' and 'The Sky Is Pink'.