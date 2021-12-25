हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's mom defends her '8-10 min appearance' in Matrix Resurrections with a sassy reply!

In Matrix 4, Priyanka Chopra plays the character of Sita, who is 'a young woman with a wisdom that belies her years and an ability to see the truth, no matter how murky the waters'.

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s mom defends her &#039;8-10 min appearance&#039; in Matrix Resurrections with a sassy reply!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The global icon Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in much-talked-about Hollywood biggie 'Matrix Resurrections'. The fourth instalment of the superhit Matrix franchise boasts of having a starry ensemble cast and it has received a warm reception from fans. 

Recently, a publication wrote about how Priyanka Chopra only has 8-10 minutes of screen time in Matrix 4 and guess what? Her mommy jumped to defend her daughter and that too with a short and sassy reply. Here's what she tweeted: 

Interestingly, after Dr Madhu Chopra's reply, many Priyanka fans too defended their favourite star by saying 'quality matters and not quantity'. 

In Matrix 4, Priyanka Chopra plays the character of Sita, who is 'a young woman with a wisdom that belies her years and an ability to see the truth, no matter how murky the waters'.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles of Neo and Trinity in 'The Matrix Resurrections'. The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff.

On the work front, the actress also has Russo Brothers show Citadel, Text For You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, a wedding-themed reality show, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling and the Ma Anand Sheela biopic in her kitty.

She also will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, a film co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

 

