Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra shares the 'stupidest thing' she told the actress after her Miss World win

New Delhi: Twenty years ago, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas was crowned Miss World and on the special occasion today, the actress reminisced the day via a video on social media. It features the crowning moment and her conversation with mother Madhu Chopra post the event. While the mother-daughter relive the day through the video, Madhu also shares the 'stupidest thing' she Priyanka after her Miss World win.

As the video starts, it takes us to the time when the announcement for the Miss World 2000 is made. Priyanka is seen beaming with happiness as she waves off at the audience present in the hall.

Reliving the moment, the video then shows as a fast forward to the present day, a clip where the actress is in conversation with Madhu Chopra and asks, "Mom, do you remember the crowning moment of when I won Miss World?" She replies, "First runner up was announced, and Miss World is Miss India, Priyanka Chopra. We were both like literally under the chairs. The entire hall erupted, all the Indians just stood up erupted."

The video then shows Priyanka's brother Sidharth on a video call, who said, "I remember at the Millenium Dome, being on the stage when I was only 11-12 years at the time. But mixed feelings for me were I was... that she won but the very next moment I learned that I would be going to the US for further studies instead of her."

Following which, Priyanka's mom says, "I had tears streaming down my eyes. I didn't know what's gonna happen. I just needed to hug her, that's all I knew, And when I hugged her, I spoke the stupidest thing that should have been...." and the duo bursts out in laughter.

She further added, "Instead of telling her that I'm so glad, so happy that you're Miss World. I said babe, now what will happen to your studies?"

Here's the video we are talking about. Priyanka Chopra captioned it as, "Miss World, 2000... Picture this... I just turned 18 and won Miss World!! When I finally reunited with my parents among all the chaos on stage, the first thing my mom said to me was "babe, what's going to happen with your studies?"

Take a look:

As of now, Priyanka is based out of the US due to her personal and professional commitments. The actress is married to American singer Nick Jonas. She constantly shuttles between the US and India.

On the work front, her next project is 'The White Tiger' with Rajkummar Rao.