Priyanka, Nick Jonas' go mushy at MET Gala

New York: The MET gala has been special to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. The couple walked the event's 2017 red carpet together for the first time, and this year, they appeared there as a married couple and kissed away on the red carpet.

In 2017, Priyanka and Nick weren't an official couple when they posed together on the red carpet, but the photographs sparked speculation that perhaps a romance was brewing between the two.

Almost a year later, the pair was engaged in July 2018 after two months of dating. They tied the knot in December last year with an extravagant wedding celebration that spanned three days in India.

Nick, 26, and Priyanka, 36, attended their first Met Gala here as a married couple on Monday night.

When a host at the event wished them 'happy anniversary', the couple took note of the occasion and kissed.

For the event with the theme 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', Priyanka brought whimsy and animation to the pink carpet with a vibrant, yet unique custom-made Dior gown. She went bold and played up the theme with a zany look in a silver gown with colourful ruffled feathers, a very high leg split, a matching cape along with her big hairstyle that included a crown on top.

Her outfit comprised a sheer top which came with silver criss-cross detailing. Thanks to her high slit, Priyanka flaunted her sheer crystal tights.

She glammed up her dramatic look with silver-frosted brows and lashes and opting for dark burgundy lip colour, and styling her hair in voluminous back-combed waves. But it was her silver spiked crown which caught everyone's attention in the accessory department.

She brought an Indian touch to the look with a bindi.

Talking abut her decision, she said: "I do love my bindi. I always try and find something which defines who I am -- which is amalgamation of East meets West. This year it is the bindi."

She completed her look with a pair of silver pumps, purple drop earrings and multi-layered pendants by Chopard. She was styled by Mimi Cuttrell.

Nick looked elegant in a white Dior Men tuxedo and glittering silver Christian Louboutin heeled shoes.

According to pagesix.com, Nick accessorized with tonnes of diamonds, including ear cuffs by Borgioni and Marli New York, L'Dezen by Payal Shah bracelet and a Djula ring -- nearly $100,000 worth of jewellery in total.

As per a report in eonline.com, the couple also got to enjoy some custom bottles of Moet & Chandon champagne before the big arrival at the event.