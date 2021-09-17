Problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law: Govinda's wife Sunita's indirect jibe at Kashmera Shah

New Delhi: The bitter feud between superstar Govinda and comedian Krushna Abhishek is still ongoing. Although, the young comedian Krushna Abhishek had apologised to his mama-mami in a recent interview. Govinda's wife Sunit Ahuja and Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah don't seem to be backing down against each other.

It all started after Krushna Abhishek refused to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show episode featuring his uncle Govinda, and Sunita Ahuja. This irked Sunita and she, in an interview, said that she doesn't want to see Krushna's face again.

Krushna's wife Kashmera came to his defence and insulted Sunita's position in the industry and claimed people only know her as Govinda's wife.

Now, Sunita Ahuja has retaliated in response to her comments in a recent interview with a leading daily.

She told ETimes, "I don't reply to bad things. Even after taking care of them like a mother, they are behaving in such a bad way. Problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law. I don't want to take anybody's name. I have so much work to do in my life. I handle my husband Govinda's work."

"I don't want to get into these nonsensical things. Govinda has already warned not to bring any family matter in public but few people need publicity and they always create issues and these things always crop up from Krushna's side. We don't need the footage. The people who need footage do such things. It has happened a thousand times that he is ready to say sorry and even several times, I have patched up. But, we can't ignore bad things again and again, we also have some self-respect," she further said.

Speaking about Kashmera and her family, she said, "I don't know why other people speak in between a mother and a son. Who is she and who knows her? I am Govinda's wife from the past 36 years and she has come now. We are happy in our life and I am so busy that I don't have time to look at such people."

Earlier, Krushna Abhishek had asked for forgiveness from his estranged uncle and his wife. According to Krushna, his family feud with uncle Govinda and his family can be resolved. Krushna had asked for forgiveness, saying that he is extremely distressed by the confrontation.