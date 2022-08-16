New Delhi: Ektaa R Kapoor has a long history in the film and television industries. She is the daughter of legendary actor Jeetendra. She has earned the moniker "The Television Queen" and "Content Czarina" over the years and has demonstrated being part of a phase where she has produced different kinds of TV shows, films, and OTT web series.

One example of that is her recent produced film, which will hit the theatres on the 19th of August, "Dobaaraa", a movie helmed by ace director Anurag Kshyap and starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

Recently, the producer was named in the list of 20 industrialists who have changed the landscape of Indian industries. The list also includes the names of industrialists such as Verghese Kurien, Baba N Kalyani, and Brij Mohan Khaitan, among others. Kapoor has successfully balanced her multiple responsibilities as a filmmaker, film producer, and businesswoman. She is renowned for drastically altering the television landscape in India and creating a new category of television programming.

In addition to changing the face of Indian television, the 2000 television operas Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii helped to establish Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms as the country's undisputed drama queen—a title that has only grown more appropriate with time.