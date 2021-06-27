'Producer made lewd comments': Love Per Square Foot actress Alankrita Sahai on why she quit her Punjabi debut

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alankrita Sahai recently opened up about facing misconduct on the sets of her Punjabi film debut in an interview with a leading daily. The actress divulged that one of the producers of the film had behaved inappropriately with her which led her to quit the film. According to her statement, she claims that he misused his power and crossed a boundary with her which led her to make such a drastic decision.

She told Hindustan Times, "The rest of the team was good, but one of the producers was unprofessional, unethical and immoral, and I just couldn’t do my first film in Punjab. I’ve worked with so many producers and people till date, and they’ve all been amazing. I’ve never had such an experience before."

“Nobody should cross the boundary even verbally. If you make snarky, inappropriate and lewd comments about me, why would I tolerate it? Being a woman, my self-respect is everything to me, and I’ll protect it no matter what. That man is crude and morally callous,” she elaborated further.

The 'Namaste England' actress revealed that the man made her life miserable and his behaviour was bordering on harassment. "He made my life miserable, it was harassment and I had to put my foot down," she said. Sahai concluded her statement by saying that she hopes the producer learns an important lesson from this incident.

Alankrita made her debut in 2018 with the Netflix film 'Love per Square Foot' co-starring Vicky Kaushal. She then starred in the film 'Namaste England'. She was going to be a part of the Punjabi film 'Fuffad Ji', however, the actress quit due to the misconduct by the said producer.