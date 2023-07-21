trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638407
Bachchans In Awe: Kalki 2898 AD Teaser Leaves Abhishek, Navya Nanda Spellbound

The teaser of Nag Ashwin's much-awaited directorial Project K, officially titled Kalki 2898 AD, was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con event.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 02:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Prabhas plays the lead role in Kalki 2898 AD.
  • The teaser has impressed a lot of viewers.
  • Deepika Padukone was missing from the teaser launch.

Bachchans In Awe: Kalki 2898 AD Teaser Leaves Abhishek, Navya Nanda Spellbound The teaser of Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled on a global platform at San Diego Comic-Con. (Credits: Instagram)

The teaser of Nag Ashwin's much-awaited directorial, Project K, now officially titled Kalki 2898 AD, was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con. The grand event was attended by the team members, including the director himself, and lead actors, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Rana Daggubati, among others. While Deepika Padukone was missing from the teaser launch, actor Amitabh Bachchan also joined the event through video-conferencing. With a short glimpse from the film out now, revealing the roles played by the lead actors, the teaser has impressed fans with its captivating and visionary concept and some amazing visuals of the characters.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was also seen in the teaser for a short while, left the audience intrigued with his thrilling bandaged face. While fans are hailing the teaser already, it has also wowed the senior actor's son-actor, Abhishek Bachchan, and granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. Abhishek shared the teaser on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Wow! #kalki2898AD.” He also shared the teaser on Twitter.


Navya Naveli Nanda also shared the teaser on her Instagram Stories while mentioning her grandfather. She dropped a number of fire emojis in reaction to the teaser.

Kalki 2898 AD Teaser

In a first for an Indian film, the teaser of Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled on a global platform at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con. From announcing its official title to giving a short sneak peek into Nag Ashwin’s world of Kalki, the launch event created a lot of buzz. The makers also shared the video on their respective social media handles and wrote, “PROJECT-K is now #Kalki2898AD. Here’s a small glimpse into our world.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

The teaser begins by showing a war-torn world in the future, where people are being tormented by evil forces. While we get small glimpses of Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the teaser, it's Prabhas as Kalki who comes to save the world.

The film also features actors Pasupathi, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in prominent roles.

